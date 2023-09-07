Eight Los Angeles-based grantees to assist residents in retaining their Medi-Cal membership and to educate others about the benefits of healthcare coverage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has awarded $500,000 in grants to eight Los Angeles organizations to increase outreach and education efforts on the rolling Medi-Cal eligibility redetermination process. To assist residents in keeping their health coverage, it is critical that Medi-Cal enrollees are aware of upcoming deadlines and the available resources to guide them through their renewal.

"We know that access to quality healthcare is directly correlated with better health outcomes for vulnerable populations," said Medicare and Medi-Cal President at Health Net, Martha Santana-Chin. "Health Net is working to ensure that all eligible Angelenos maintain their comprehensive health care benefits. These grants will help our longstanding community-based partners engage with residents to provide necessary resources."

Health Net awarded grants to the following organizations:

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

Garfield Health Center

JWCH Institute, Inc.

Los Angeles LGBT Center

Maternal and Child Health Access

St. John's Well Child and Family Center

White Memorial Community Health Center

Two of the eight grants were awarded in partnership with the California Community Foundation (CCF). CCF provided an additional $50,000 to support Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles and Garfield Health Center, who are specifically focusing on Language Access and Services for outreach and enrollment.

"The California Community Foundation is proud to partner with Health Net to ensure language barriers do not impact millions of families across Los Angeles County as they renew their eligibility for Medi-Cal," said President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Community Foundation, Antonia Hernández. "Through our partnership, we are keeping people covered, helping local organizations spread important information and encouraging Angelenos to take action for their health."

"Garfield Health Center extends our gratitude to Health Net and the California Community Foundation for their support in empowering us to assist consumers in the San Gabriel Valley with Medi-Cal enrollment, understanding their benefits and navigating the complexities of the health care system," said Chief Financial Officer at Garfield Health Center, Jamie Thai. "We believe this funding will be instrumental in making a positive impact on countless lives. Together, we are fostering a healthier and more informed community."

Free, Downloadable Materials for Healthcare Providers and Community Organizations

Earlier this year, Health Net launched the Review to Renew campaign to provide Californian residents, healthcare providers and community organizations with resources to help Medi-Cal members navigate the redetermination process and keep their health coverage.

"Ensuring low-income residents maintain access to essential health benefits is critical. I am grateful to all our partners who have helped many residents across the County retain their health coverage, including Health Net," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. "They have been a vital partner during this renewal period, providing information, funding and resources to vulnerable residents. I am committed to the important work of expanding healthcare access and look forward to the continued partnership with Health Net to better meet the needs of County residents."

Healthcare providers and community-based organizations can download free social media posts , flyers, posters and more on Health Net's Review to Renew resource page.

As part of the campaign, Health Net is also educating residents about Medi-Cal redetermination at dozens of cultural and community events across the state. The company has supplemented those grassroots efforts by sending educational mailers, text messages, interactive voice response calls and more to Medi-Cal members.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

