Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Centene Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   US15135B1017

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:22 2023-06-16 pm EDT
65.66 USD   -0.70%
04:43pHealth Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Ongoing Winter Storms
PR
06/14Top Midday Decliners
MT
06/14Fed's Policy Path Following Expected Pause in June Set to Drive US Equity Market Moves
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Ongoing Winter Storms

06/19/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health Net Assisting Members in Ventura County During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in Ventura County, Health Net is providing special assistance to assist members affected by the ongoing winter storms. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information

  • During the duration of the state of emergency, members in Ventura County affected by the ongoing winter storms can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping
Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the ongoing winter storms. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Video Medical Appointments
If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared state of emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their Health Net ID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers
Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information
Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-net-providing-special-assistance-to-members-affected-by-ongoing-winter-storms-301854659.html

SOURCE Health Net


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CENTENE CORPORATION
04:43pHealth Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Ongoing Winter Storms
PR
06/14Top Midday Decliners
MT
06/14Fed's Policy Path Following Expected Pause in June Set to Drive US Equity Market Moves
MT
06/14Dow Slumps While Nasdaq Gains Ahead of Interest-Rate Policy Guidance From Federal Reser..
MT
06/14Top Stories at Midday: FOMC Watch; Health Insurers Slump; Shell Bo..
MT
06/13Centene Closes Sale of Artificial Intelligence Platform
MT
06/13Centene corporation completes divestiture of apixio
PR
06/13New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. acquired Apixio, Inc. from Centene Corporation.
CI
06/08Centene Secures Statewide Contracts From Oklahoma Health Care Authority
MT
06/08Centene selected for statewide medicaid contract and statewide specialty children's pla..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTENE CORPORATION
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer