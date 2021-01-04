Log in
CENTENE CORPORATION

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

(MGLN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Magellan Health; Is $95 a Fair Price?

01/04/2021 | 09:02am EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC).

On January 4, 2021, Magellan Health announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Centene. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Magellan Health shareholders will receive $95.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Magellan Health board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Magellan Health shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth. 

If you are a shareholder of Magellan Health and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgln-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-magellan-health-is-95-a-fair-price-301200238.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
