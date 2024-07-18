This award recognizes Health Net's impact and commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive environments for all employees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation, announced today that it is recognized as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024" by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey included over 29,000 LGBTQ+ employees with over 205,000 company reviews.

"At Health Net, we believe a diverse workforce is the best way to serve our more than 3 million members," said Health Net Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Ternan. "This recognition reflects our strong and lasting commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and ensuring all employees feel safe, valued and supported."

"Embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals is not just the right thing to do it's a business necessity for innovation and growth," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "To spotlight the companies that are taking meaningful steps to build a culture of inclusivity for employees of all sexual orientations and gender identities, Newsweek has partnered with data analytics firm Plant-A for the second annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+."

Inclusive workplaces benefit from increased creativity, employee morale, and productivity. LGBTQ+ employees bring immense value to companies through their diverse perspectives, unique talents and contributions to innovation. This is not the first time Health Net has been recognized by Newsweek for their commitment to a diverse and inclusive workspace.

Health Net was also named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" ranking, as well as ranked number one as a top provider of customer service among health insurance plans two years in a row.

Learn more about Health Net's various awards and recognitions.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 90,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net