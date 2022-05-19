Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Centennial Resource Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDEV   US15136A1025

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(CDEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 08:22:36 am EDT
7.605 USD   +1.54%
08:15aCENTENNIAL (CDEV) STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
08:01aCentennial Resource Development, Colgate Energy Agree to Merge
MT
07:57aCentennial Resource, Colgate Energy Partners III to Merge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centennial (CDEV) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

05/19/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC is fair to Centennial shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Centennial shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Centennial and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Centennial shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Centennial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Centennial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Centennial shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 398 M - -
Net income 2022 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 135 M 2 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,49 $
Average target price 10,79 $
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean R. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Glyphis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Shapiro Chairman
Colleen C. Proctor Director-Information Technology
Matthew R. Garrison Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC.25.25%2 135
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.06%2 385 979
SHELL PLC46.16%220 634
TOTALENERGIES SE16.92%141 335
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.66%134 512
EQUINOR ASA45.04%112 119