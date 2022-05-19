Centennial Resource Development : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

The Business Combination Agreement has been attached to provide investors with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about Centennial or Colgate. In particular, the assertions embodied in the representations and warranties contained in the Business Combination Agreement are qualified by information in confidential Disclosure Schedules provided by Centennial to Colgate and by Colgate to Centennial in connection with the signing of the Business Combination Agreement. These confidential Disclosure Schedules contain information that modifies, qualifies and creates exceptions to the representations and warranties set forth in the Business Combination Agreement. Moreover, certain representations and warranties in the Business Combination Agreement were used for the purpose of allocating risk between Centennial and Colgate rather than establishing matters as facts. Accordingly, you should not rely on the representations and warranties in the Business Combination Agreement as characterizations of the actual state of facts about Centennial or Colgate.

As reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K (the"Original Form8-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Centennial Resource Development, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Centennial") on May 19, 2022, the Company, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and subsidiary of Centennial ("Merger Sub"), Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Colgate"), and, solely for purposes of the specified provisions therein, Colgate Energy Partners III MidCo, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions in the Business Combination Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Colgate (the "Merger"), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a subsidiary of Centennial.

and Colgate (the "Merger") or the strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management of Centennial, Colgate and/or the combined company are forward-looking statements. When used in this Report, the words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "goal," "plan," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Centennial's and Colgate's ability to effect the Merger; the expected benefits and timing of the Merger; future dividends and share repurchases; and future plans, expectations, and objectives for the combined company's operations after completion of the Merger, including statements about strategy, synergies, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected production, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses that management of Centennial and Colgate believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet such expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from such expectations. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K,Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q,the proxy statement to be filed in connection with the Merger, and the other documents filed by Centennial from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19pandemic and the current military conflict in Ukraine, which have caused significant economic uncertainty. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Centennial and Colgate assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws. Neither Centennial nor Colgate gives any assurance that any of Centennial, Colgate or the combined company will achieve its expectations.

This Report relates to the proposed Merger between Centennial and Colgate. In connection with the proposed Merger, Centennial will file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement").

Centennial, Colgate and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with certain matters related to the Merger and may have direct or indirect interests in the Merger.