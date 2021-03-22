Log in
Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Simmons Energy Conference

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
DENVER, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Simmons Energy Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The presentation materials used at the conference will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab on or before March 23, 2021.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@cdevinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
