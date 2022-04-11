Log in
    CEN   US1514612092

CENTER COAST BROOKFIELD MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(CEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:19:18 am EDT
17.72 USD   -0.03%
CENTER COAST BROOKFIELD MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Update
AQ
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.225 a Share, Payable March 24 to Shareholders of Record March 16
MT
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CENTER COAST BROOKFIELD MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND [CEN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE , 58TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10174
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE
58TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10174
X
Weinstein Boaz
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE
58TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10174
X
Signatures
William Manzolillo 2022-04-11
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Boaz Weinstein 2022-04-11
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Brian F. Hurley President & Principal Executive Officer
Casey P. Tushaus Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Edward A. Kuczmarski Independent Chairman
Adam Ross Sachs Chief Compliance Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Trustee