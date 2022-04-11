Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CENTER COAST BROOKFIELD MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND [CEN]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE , 58TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
NEW YORK
NY
10174
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Reporting Owners
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Signatures
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE
58TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10174
X
Weinstein Boaz
405 LEXINGTON AVENUE
58TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10174
X
Explanation of Responses:
William Manzolillo
2022-04-11
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Boaz Weinstein
2022-04-11
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See
Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
