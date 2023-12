TransContainer PAO is a Russia-based company, which is engaged in the arrangement of container shipping and other logistics services. The Company operates through four segments: Integrated freight forwarding and logistics services, which include preparing of shipping documents, customs clearance, rail container tracking, delivery scheduling and door-to-door container transportation services based on a flat-though rate; Rail container transportation segment provides the flatcars for transportation of clients' cargoes in Company's rail containers, and leasing of flatcars and containers; Terminal services includes container loading, unloading and storage through an agency agreement with Russian Railways, and bonded warehousing services, as well as Truck deliveries segment offers container trucking between a rail-side terminal and clients warehouses, and customs bonded carriage and delivery from the customs office to client's warehouse.