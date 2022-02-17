Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Center for Cargo Container Traffic TransContainer
  News
  Summary
    TRCN   RU000A0JPRX9

CENTER FOR CARGO CONTAINER TRAFFIC TRANSCONTAINER

(TRCN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Center for Cargo Container Traffic TransContainer : PJSC TransContainer has opened in Ekaterinburg its first shared services center

02/17/2022 | 06:48am EST
PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has opened its first shared services center (the SSC) in Ekaterinburg - the service division for consolidating supporting functions and which helps to increase speed and quality of business processes - and in future, to reduce their maintenance costs.

The SSC started its operation at the end of 2021. During 2022-2023 the functions of accounting and tax records, treasury as well as settlements with customers will be transferred to the SSC from the central administrative office and PJSC TransContainer's branches. The planning number of the center's staff is about 280 persons. In future, it is planned to expand the functionality of the SSC, in particular through legal support and HR record management. The clients of the center's services can be not only PJSC TransContainer and its subsidiaries (LLC SpecTransContainer, JSC Logistika-Terminal) but the other companies of Delo Group such as multimodal logistics operator Ruscon and stevedoring asset of the Group - DeloPorts, but the outside companies as well.

"Establishing a shared services center is an important stage in the development of PJSC TransContainer as a fast-growing and the largest company in the industry, with its extensive network of branches and representative offices. Many Russian companies have a positive experience in creating organizations of this format, and our team has also successfully coped with this task. We are sure that centralization of supporting functionality will speed up the solution of auxiliary issues, and will also contribute to further optimization of business processes of PJSC TransContainer", - noted Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance of PJSC TransContainer.

The decision to choose a city for opening the first SSC was made on the basis of research on the availability of staff, the availability of the necessary infrastructure and the index of the attractiveness of the settlement for living. The best ratio of these parameters was found in Ekaterinburg, one of the key industrial centers of the country and a major transport hub.

Disclaimer

OAO TransContainer published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
