PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) and Administration of Zabaikalskiy Krai aim to develop the region's transport and logistics potential.

The respective agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) by Vitaly Evdokimenko, President of PJSC TransContainer, and Alexander Osipov, Governor of Zabaikalskiy Krai. The term of the agreement is 5 years.

The cooperation is aimed at increasing cargo turnover through Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border-crossing point and developing new transportation corridors with Mongolia and China. The parties also agreed to assess the prospects for the railway infrastructure development in the region.

"The rapid growth of commodity flows between Russia and China requires advanced development of infrastructure in the Far East. At the end of last year, TransContainer, together with JSC Russian Railways, completed the reconstruction of terminal at Zabaikalsk station, significantly increasing its handling capacity. We are focused on further modernization of the company's terminal facilities to improve the container transportation competitiveness," said Vitaly Evdokimenko.