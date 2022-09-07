Russia's no.1 container firm eyes eastern investment as Asia trade recovers

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - As Russian trade
flows dry up in the West, TransContainer, the
country's largest freight container operator, aims to invest
more than $300 million in the east as China leads a recovery in
Asian imports and exports.
TransContainer plans to spend around 20 billion roubles
($330 million) this year on rail cars, containers and terminals
to account for growing trade in eastern Russia, said First Vice
President Victor Markov, speaking to reporters on the sidelines
of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"Over nearly the last three months - June, July, August - we
are seeing a recovery of export-import flows, and at the moment
flows are more or less balanced," Markov said, in comments
cleared for publication on Wednesday.
"The last two months are showing convincing growth," he
said, pointing to August volumes of 94,000 TEU, a measure of
container capacity, at land border crossings and Far Eastern
ports, 50% more than the same month last year.
The shift in trading patterns follows a collapse in Russian
imports soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into
Ukraine on Feb. 24, with a combination of sanctions and a mass
corporate exodus crippling trade. Moscow calls its actions in
Ukraine a "special military operation".
But imports from China have since recovered, rising 22%
year-on-year in July in dollar terms after four straight months
of declines. Russia's exports to China jumped 80% in May, 56% in
June and 49% in July compared with the same months of 2021.
In the first seven months of the year, exports at Russia's
northwestern ports fell 51% year-on-year and imports dropped
46%, Markov said.
But in the Far East, he said, imports were up 7.5% in that
period and exports had risen 38% year-on-year. At the Zabaikalsk
border crossing with China, imports were up 28%, and at border
posts with Kazakhstan they grew by 141%.
"Imports are now the main driver of growth," he said. "If we
look at volumes for eight months, then import volumes have grown
12.5% on last year's level."
Exports are being partially redirected to countries in the
Asia-Pacific region, he said.
TransContainer in March predicted that the exit of container
shipping companies would result in a shortage of containers,
expecting about 30% of containers on the Russian market to be
withdrawn from circulation.
"We are seeing sharp growth in the provision of containers
by Chinese owners, who are now replacing the containers of other
companies, including those who stopped working in Russia,"
Markov said.
The world's three largest container shipping lines,
Denmark's Maersk, France's CMA CGM and Swiss-based MSC,
suspended their bookings to and from Russia soon after Moscow
sent troops into Ukraine.
($1 = 60.2750 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Gleb
Stolyarov; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)