Center Laboratories : Amendment on the Company's 2021 Annual Report
08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
15:44:48
Subject
Amendment on the Company's 2021 Annual Report
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 50
Statement
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/08
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/11
3.Content of supplement or correction:
Partial supplement/correction on cover page and page 278 of the Company's
2021 Chinese-version Annual Report, and cover page and page 356 of the
Company's 2021 English-version Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures:
The revised version of the annual report is re-uploaded to MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
Center Laboratories Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.