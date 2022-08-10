Log in
    4123   TW0004123005

CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.

(4123)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
58.00 TWD   +0.17%
58.00 TWD   +0.17%
Center Laboratories : Amendment on the Company's 2021 Annual Report

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 15:44:48
Subject 
 Amendment on the Company's 2021 Annual Report
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 50
Statement 
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/08
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/11
3.Content of supplement or correction:
Partial supplement/correction on cover page and page 278 of the Company's
2021 Chinese-version Annual Report, and cover page and page 356 of the
Company's 2021 English-version Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures:
The revised version of the annual report is re-uploaded to MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Center Laboratories Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
