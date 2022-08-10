Center Laboratories : Amendment on the Company's 2021 Annual Report

Statement

1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request supplement or correction:2022/08/08 2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/11 3.Content of supplement or correction: Partial supplement/correction on cover page and page 278 of the Company's 2021 Chinese-version Annual Report, and cover page and page 356 of the Company's 2021 English-version Annual Report. 4.Countermeasures: The revised version of the annual report is re-uploaded to MOPS. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.