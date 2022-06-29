Center Laboratories : Announcement on changing the effective date of the merger between the Company and its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc.
06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:43:12
Subject
Announcement on changing the effective date of
the merger between the Company and its subsidiary
Bioengine Capital Inc.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's board of directors has passed a resolution on April 7, 2022,
to merge its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc. by issuing new shares. The
effective date of the merger is tentatively scheduled for June 30, 2022.
The board also gives the authorization to the chairman to make any necessary
adjustments and announcements depending on the actual progression.
6.Countermeasures:
This merger has been filed and declared effective on June 29, 2022, by the
Taipei Exchange. After negotiation with Bioengine Capital Inc., it was
decided to change the effective date to July 8, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
