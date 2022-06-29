Center Laboratories : Announcement on changing the effective date of the merger between the Company and its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29 2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's board of directors has passed a resolution on April 7, 2022, to merge its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc. by issuing new shares. The effective date of the merger is tentatively scheduled for June 30, 2022. The board also gives the authorization to the chairman to make any necessary adjustments and announcements depending on the actual progression. 6.Countermeasures: This merger has been filed and declared effective on June 29, 2022, by the Taipei Exchange. After negotiation with Bioengine Capital Inc., it was decided to change the effective date to July 8, 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.