  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Center Laboratories, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4123   TW0004123005

CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.

(4123)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
60.40 TWD   -0.66%
04:47aCENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on changing the effective date of the merger between the Company and its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc.
PU
06/08CENTER LABORATORIES : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops
PU
05/31CENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Center Laboratories : Announcement on changing the effective date of the merger between the Company and its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc.

06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:43:12
Subject 
 Announcement on changing the effective date of
the merger between the Company and its subsidiary
Bioengine Capital Inc.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's board of directors has passed a resolution on April 7, 2022,
to merge its subsidiary Bioengine Capital Inc. by issuing new shares. The
effective date of the merger is tentatively scheduled for June 30, 2022.
The board also gives the authorization to the chairman to make any necessary
adjustments and announcements depending on the actual progression.
6.Countermeasures:
This merger has been filed and declared effective on June 29, 2022, by the
Taipei Exchange. After negotiation with Bioengine Capital Inc., it was
decided to change the effective date to July 8, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Center Laboratories Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
