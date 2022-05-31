Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Center Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4123   TW0004123005

CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.

(4123)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-29
59.40 TWD   +1.02%
05:40aCENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International Company Limited
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : The Board of Directors approved to appoint the members of 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Center Laboratories : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International Company Limited

05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:23:24
Subject 
 Announcement on the Company's Board resolution
to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International
Company Limited
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:
Common shares of TOT Biopharm International Company Limited.
2.Trading date:2022/05/31
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the
transaction:
The total amount does not exceed HKD110 million.
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in
case of acquisition of securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
TOT Biopharm International Company Limited is one of the portfolio
companies under the Company's investment, in which the Company holds
29.19% of the shares.
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary value, and
shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the
securities being traded (including the current trade),
and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges):
Cumulative amount held:
Maximum monetary value:NTD2,435,144thousand
(restricted market value NTD1,332,000 thousand)
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the
 current trade) to the total assets and equity attributable
to owners of parent as shown in the most recent financial
 statement and working capital as shown in the most recent
 financial statement as of the present, as listed in the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies: Ratio to total assets:
Proportion accounted to the total assets：77.62%
Proportion of equity attributable to Stockholders of the Company：98.83%
Operating capital：NTD2,613,396 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Long term investment
9.Whether the directors expressed any objection to
the current transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:Yes
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
 Company:
TOT Biopharm International Company Limited is one of the portfolio
companies under the Company's investment, in which the Company holds
29.19% of the shares.
12.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/31
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/05/31
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company intends to participate in the capital increase with new
shares issued by TOT Biopharm International Company Limited for no more
than HKD$110 million. Nevertheless, the plan for capital increase shall
only proceed after the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting
of TOT Biopharm is passed.

Disclaimer

Center Laboratories Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
05:40aCENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the inves..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : The Board of Directors approved to appoint the members of 5th Remune..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the release..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : Lin, Jung Chin is elected as Chairman by the Board of Directors
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elect..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce the major resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce Directors elected by 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting
PU
05/20Center Laboratories, Inc. Elects Directors
CI
05/12Center Laboratories, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 30 000 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Center Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Pao Hsu General Manager
Su Chi Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Jung Chin Lin Chairman
Pei Chen Tsai Director & Head-Research & Development
Kuang Tsu Hsien Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.-1.82%1 035
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%476 521
PFIZER, INC.-8.70%302 483
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%291 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.77%281 751
ABBVIE INC.10.78%265 067