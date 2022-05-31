Center Laboratories : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International Company Limited

Statement

1.Name of the securities: Common shares of TOT Biopharm International Company Limited. 2.Trading date:2022/05/31 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: The total amount does not exceed HKD110 million. 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):NA 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade: TOT Biopharm International Company Limited is one of the portfolio companies under the Company's investment, in which the Company holds 29.19% of the shares. 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary value, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges): Cumulative amount held: Maximum monetary value:NTD2,435,144thousand (restricted market value NTD1,332,000 thousand) 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present, as listed in the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: Ratio to total assets: Proportion accounted to the total assets：77.62% Proportion of equity attributable to Stockholders of the Company：98.83% Operating capital：NTD2,613,396 thousand 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Long term investment 9.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current transaction:No 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company: TOT Biopharm International Company Limited is one of the portfolio companies under the Company's investment, in which the Company holds 29.19% of the shares. 12.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/31 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/05/31 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company intends to participate in the capital increase with new shares issued by TOT Biopharm International Company Limited for no more than HKD$110 million. Nevertheless, the plan for capital increase shall only proceed after the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of TOT Biopharm is passed.