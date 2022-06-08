Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Center Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4123   TW0004123005

CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.

(4123)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-06
60.10 TWD   +0.67%
07:02aCENTER LABORATORIES : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops
PU
05/31CENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the investment on TOT Biopharm International Company Limited
PU
05/31TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited announced that it expects to receive HKD 110 million in funding from Center Laboratories, Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Center Laboratories : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 18:53:44
Subject 
 Correction made on the Company's Consolidation
Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Newly added notes to the Administrative Expenses from Consolidated of
Comprehensive Income Statement of the Company's Q1 2022 Consolidated
Financial Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
On P7 Consolidated of Comprehensive Income Statement and P35 item 六.15
Provision on Debts
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
P7 Administrative Expenses Unannotated
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1) Added notes 六.15 to P7 Administrative Expenses
(2) Newly added illustration on P35 item 六.15 Provision on Debts
9.Countermeasures:
In Q1 2022, the market price of listed OTC stocks which held by Bioengine
Capital Inc. fell. According to the management agreement, recalculating
the performance bonus that was book as a debt reserve; simultaneously,
reduced the amount of debt reserve and write down 175,7000 thousand of
Administrative Expense (for Performance Bonus). Consequently, lead to
a negative Administrative Expense under Operating Expense on Q1 2022
Consolidated Income Statement
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Center Laboratories Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
07:02aCENTER LABORATORIES : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for ..
PU
05/31CENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement on the Company's Board resolution to increase the inves..
PU
05/31TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited announced that it expects to receive HKD 110..
CI
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : The Board of Directors approved to appoint the members of 5th Remune..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the release..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : Lin, Jung Chin is elected as Chairman by the Board of Directors
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elect..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce the major resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
05/20CENTER LABORATORIES : To announce Directors elected by 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 500 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 1 816 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net Debt 2021 513 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 30 353 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
EV / Sales 2020 48,2x
EV / Sales 2021 62,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Center Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Pao Hsu General Manager
Su Chi Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Jung Chin Lin Chairman
Pei Chen Tsai Director & Head-Research & Development
Kuang Tsu Hsien Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTER LABORATORIES, INC.-0.66%1 029
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.12%469 284
PFIZER, INC.-8.62%302 764
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.99%280 940
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.01%267 197
ABBVIE INC.10.15%263 547