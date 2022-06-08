Center Laboratories : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08 2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Newly added notes to the Administrative Expenses from Consolidated of Comprehensive Income Statement of the Company's Q1 2022 Consolidated Financial Report 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: On P7 Consolidated of Comprehensive Income Statement and P35 item 六.15 Provision on Debts 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: P7 Administrative Expenses Unannotated 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1) Added notes 六.15 to P7 Administrative Expenses (2) Newly added illustration on P35 item 六.15 Provision on Debts 9.Countermeasures: In Q1 2022, the market price of listed OTC stocks which held by Bioengine Capital Inc. fell. According to the management agreement, recalculating the performance bonus that was book as a debt reserve; simultaneously, reduced the amount of debt reserve and write down 175,7000 thousand of Administrative Expense (for Performance Bonus). Consequently, lead to a negative Administrative Expense under Operating Expense on Q1 2022 Consolidated Income Statement 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.