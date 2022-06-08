Center Laboratories : Correction made on the Company's Consolidation Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops
06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Provided by: Center Laboratories, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
18:53:44
Subject
Correction made on the Company's Consolidation
Financial Report for the Q1 2022 filled to the Mops
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:Center Laboratories, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Newly added notes to the Administrative Expenses from Consolidated of
Comprehensive Income Statement of the Company's Q1 2022 Consolidated
Financial Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
On P7 Consolidated of Comprehensive Income Statement and P35 item 六.15
Provision on Debts
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
P7 Administrative Expenses Unannotated
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1) Added notes 六.15 to P7 Administrative Expenses
(2) Newly added illustration on P35 item 六.15 Provision on Debts
9.Countermeasures:
In Q1 2022, the market price of listed OTC stocks which held by Bioengine
Capital Inc. fell. According to the management agreement, recalculating
the performance bonus that was book as a debt reserve; simultaneously,
reduced the amount of debt reserve and write down 175,7000 thousand of
Administrative Expense (for Performance Bonus). Consequently, lead to
a negative Administrative Expense under Operating Expense on Q1 2022
Consolidated Income Statement
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
