    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
31.70 USD   +0.22%
05:00pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : 2nd quarter 2022 debt and liquidity schedules
PU
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
06:52aCENTERPOINT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CenterPoint Energy : 2ND QUARTER 2022 DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SCHEDULES

08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
2ND QUARTER 2022 DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SCHEDULES

AUGUST 2, 2022

DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION RATIOS

EXCLUDING TRANSITION AND SYSTEM

RESTORATION BONDS

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Debt and Capitalization Ratios

Excluding Transition and System Restoration Bonds

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

($ in millions)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Short-term Debt:

Short-term borrowings

$

7

$

7

Current portion of transition and system restoration bonds*

185

220

Indexed debt (ZENS)**

8

10

Current portion of other long-term debt

1,579

308

Long-term Debt:

Transition and system restoration bonds*

240

317

Other

12,997

15,241

Total Debt

$

15,016

$

16,103

Less: Transition and system restoration bonds (including current portion)*

425

537

Total Debt, excluding transition and system restoration bonds

$

14,591

$

15,566

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

10,023

$

9,415

Total Capitalization, excluding transition and system restoration bonds

$

24,614

$

24,981

Total Debt/Total Capitalization, excluding transition and system restoration bonds

59.3%

62.3%

  • The transition and system restoration bonds are serviced with dedicated revenue streams, and the bonds are non-recourse to CenterPoint Energy and CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric.
  • The debt component reflected on the financial statements was $8 million and $10 million, as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively. The principal amount on which 2% interest is paid was $828 million on each of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The contingent principal amount was $31 million and $38 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. At maturity or upon redemption, holders of ZENS will receive cash at the higher of the contingent principal amount or the value of the reference shares of AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Inc, and Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc.

Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding

2

LIQUIDITY

(in millions)

Facility

Amount

Amount

Source of Liquidity on July 21, 2022

Size

Utilized1

Unutilized

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Revolver

$

2,400

$

454

CenterPoint Houston Electric, LLC Revolver

300

-

CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. Revolver

900

612

Total Bank Facilities

$

3,600

$

1,066

Investments in Money Market Funds

Available Liquidity

2

3

4

$ 1,946 300 288

$ 2,534

-

$ 2,534

  1. Based on the consolidated debt to capitalization covenant in the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. revolving credit facility and the revolving credit facility of each of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC and CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., the full capacity of such revolving credit facilities, which aggregated $3.6 billion, could have been utilized at July 21, 2022.
  2. Represents outstanding letters of credit of $11 million and outstanding commercial paper of $443 million.
  3. Represents outstanding letters of credit of $0 million and borrowings of $0 million.
  4. Represents outstanding letters of credit of $0 million and outstanding commercial paper of $612 million.

Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding

3

PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF EXTERNAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

Principal Amounts of External Debt

As of June 30, 2022

(in millions)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

ZENS

$

8

(1)

Senior Notes

$

3,050

Collateralized Pollution Control Bonds

$

68

(2)

Commercial Paper

$

849

Bank Loans

$

-

(3)

TOTAL

$

3,975

CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.

Senior Notes

$

3,877

Commercial Paper

$

574

Bank Loans

$

-

(4)

TOTAL

$

4,451

Indiana Gas Co.

Senior Notes

$

96

(6)

CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC

First Mortgage Bonds

$

-

General Mortgage Bonds

$

5,812

Bank Loans

$

-

(5)

Total

$

5,812

CenterPoint Energy Restoration

Bond Company, LLC

Restoration Bonds

$

31

CenterPoint Energy Transition

Bond Company, IV, LLC

Transition Bonds

$

394

Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc.

Guaranteed Senior Notes

$

75

Southern Indiana Gas & Electric Co.

First Mortgage Bonds

$ 288

On Jun 30, 2022, the principal amount on which 2% interest is payable was $828

  1. million, the debt component reflected on the financial statements was $8 million and the contingent principal amount was $31 million.
    The $68 million principal amount of collateralized pollution control bonds are
  2. obligations of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. which are collateralized by general mortgage bonds issued by CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC.
  3. Borrowings under $2.4 billion bank facility.
  4. Borrowings under $900 million bank facility.
  5. Borrowings under $300 million bank facility.
  6. IGC is no longer a subsidiary of VUHI and became a subsidiary of CERC as of June 30, 2022.

Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding

4

PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF MATURING EXTERNAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Principal Amounts of Maturing External Debt

As of June 30, 2022

($ in millions)

CenterPoint

Year

Energy

2022

-

2023-2027

2,549

2028-2032

1,151

2033-2037

-

2038-2042

-

2043-2047

-

2048-2052

300

2053-2057

-

2058+

-

Total

$

4,000

(1)

(3)

(4)

Transition

& System

Restoration

CEHE

CERC

VUHI

IGC

SIGECO

Sub-total

Bonds

(2)

Total

300

-

-

-

-

300

107

407

800

(6)

1,966

(5)

-

36

64

5,415

318

5,732

700

1,300

-

60

80

3,291

-

3,291

312

400

75

-

22

809

-

809

500

435

-

-

22

957

-

957

600

350

-

-

62

1,012

-

1,012

2,600

-

-

-

-

2,900

-

2,900

-

-

-

-

38

38

-

38

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

$

5,812

$

4,451

$

75

$

96

$

288

$ 14,722

$

425

$ 15,147

  1. Debt collateralized by General Mortgage Bonds of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (CEHE) matures on the follow ing dates: 2028, $68 million.
  2. Using scheduled payment dates.
  3. Includes commercial paper of $849 million and bank borrow ings of $0 million.
    Includes ZENS at their contingent principal amount of $31 million. As of June 30, 2022, the principal amount of ZENS on w hich interest is paid w as $828 million and the ZENS debt component reflected on the
  4. Company's financial statements w as $8 million. At maturity or upon redemption, holders of ZENS w ill receive cash at the higher of the contingent principal amount or the value of the reference shares of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc.
  5. Includes commercial paper of $574 million.
  6. Includes bank borrow ings of $0 million.

Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding

5

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 20:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
