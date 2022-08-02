CenterPoint Energy : 2ND QUARTER 2022 DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SCHEDULES
AUGUST 2, 2022
DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION RATIOS
EXCLUDING TRANSITION AND SYSTEM
RESTORATION BONDS
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Debt and Capitalization Ratios
Excluding Transition and System Restoration Bonds
As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
($ in millions)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Short-term Debt:
Short-term borrowings
$
7
$
7
Current portion of transition and system restoration bonds*
185
220
Indexed debt (ZENS)**
8
10
Current portion of other long-term debt
1,579
308
Long-term Debt:
Transition and system restoration bonds*
240
317
Other
12,997
15,241
Total Debt
$
15,016
$
16,103
Less: Transition and system restoration bonds (including current portion)*
425
537
Total Debt, excluding transition and system restoration bonds
$
14,591
$
15,566
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
10,023
$
9,415
Total Capitalization, excluding transition and system restoration bonds
$
24,614
$
24,981
Total Debt/Total Capitalization, excluding transition and system restoration bonds
59.3%
62.3%
The transition and system restoration bonds are serviced with dedicated revenue streams, and the bonds are non-recourse to CenterPoint Energy and CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric.
The debt component reflected on the financial statements was $8 million and $10 million, as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively. The principal amount on which 2% interest is paid was $828 million on each of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The contingent principal amount was $31 million and $38 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. At maturity or upon redemption, holders of ZENS will receive cash at the higher of the contingent principal amount or the value of the reference shares of AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Inc, and Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc.
Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding
LIQUIDITY
(in millions)
Facility
Amount
Amount
Source of Liquidity on July 21, 2022
Size
Utilized1
Unutilized
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Revolver
$
2,400
$
454
CenterPoint Houston Electric, LLC Revolver
300
-
CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. Revolver
900
612
Total Bank Facilities
$
3,600
$
1,066
Investments in Money Market Funds
Available Liquidity
2
3
4
$ 1,946 300 288
$ 2,534
-
$ 2,534
Based on the consolidated debt to capitalization covenant in the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. revolving credit facility and the revolving credit facility of each of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC and CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., the full capacity of such revolving credit facilities, which aggregated $3.6 billion, could have been utilized at July 21, 2022.
Represents outstanding letters of credit of $11 million and outstanding commercial paper of $443 million.
Represents outstanding letters of credit of $0 million and borrowings of $0 million.
Represents outstanding letters of credit of $0 million and outstanding commercial paper of $612 million.
Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding
PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF EXTERNAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
Principal Amounts of External Debt
As of June 30, 2022
(in millions)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
ZENS
$
8
(1)
Senior Notes
$
3,050
Collateralized Pollution Control Bonds
$
68
(2)
Commercial Paper
$
849
Bank Loans
$
-
(3)
TOTAL
$
3,975
CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.
Senior Notes
$
3,877
Commercial Paper
$
574
Bank Loans
$
-
(4)
TOTAL
$
4,451
Indiana Gas Co.
Senior Notes
$
96
(6)
CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC
First Mortgage Bonds
$
-
General Mortgage Bonds
$
5,812
Bank Loans
$
-
(5)
Total
$
5,812
CenterPoint Energy Restoration
Bond Company, LLC
Restoration Bonds
$
31
CenterPoint Energy Transition
Bond Company, IV, LLC
Transition Bonds
$
394
Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc.
Guaranteed Senior Notes
$
75
Southern Indiana Gas & Electric Co.
First Mortgage Bonds
$ 288
On Jun 30, 2022, the principal amount on which 2% interest is payable was $828
million, the debt component reflected on the financial statements was $8 million and the contingent principal amount was $31 million.
The $68 million principal amount of collateralized pollution control bonds are
obligations of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. which are collateralized by general mortgage bonds issued by CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC.
Borrowings under $2.4 billion bank facility.
Borrowings under $900 million bank facility.
Borrowings under $300 million bank facility.
IGC is no longer a subsidiary of VUHI and became a subsidiary of CERC as of June 30, 2022.
Note: Amounts may not add up due to rounding
PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF MATURING EXTERNAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Principal Amounts of Maturing External Debt
As of June 30, 2022
($ in millions)
CenterPoint
Year
Energy
2022
-
2023-2027
2,549
2028-2032
1,151
2033-2037
-
2038-2042
-
2043-2047
-
2048-2052
300
2053-2057
-
2058+
-
Total
$
4,000
(1)
(3)
(4)
Transition
& System
Restoration
CEHE
CERC
VUHI
IGC
SIGECO
Sub-total
Bonds
(2)
Total
300
-
-
-
-
300
107
407
800
(6)
1,966
(5)
-
36
64
5,415
318
5,732
700
1,300
-
60
80
3,291
-
3,291
312
400
75
-
22
809
-
809
500
435
-
-
22
957
-
957
600
350
-
-
62
1,012
-
1,012
2,600
-
-
-
-
2,900
-
2,900
-
-
-
-
38
38
-
38
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
5,812
$
4,451
$
75
$
96
$
288
$ 14,722
$
425
$ 15,147
Debt collateralized by General Mortgage Bonds of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (CEHE) matures on the follow ing dates: 2028, $68 million.
Using scheduled payment dates.
Includes commercial paper of $849 million and bank borrow ings of $0 million.
Includes ZENS at their contingent principal amount of $31 million. As of June 30, 2022, the principal amount of ZENS on w hich interest is paid w as $828 million and the ZENS debt component reflected on the
Company's financial statements w as $8 million. At maturity or upon redemption, holders of ZENS w ill receive cash at the higher of the contingent principal amount or the value of the reference shares of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc.
