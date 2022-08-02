CenterPoint Energy : 2ND QUARTER 2022 DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SCHEDULES

The debt component reflected on the financial statements was $8 million and $10 million, as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively. The principal amount on which 2% interest is paid was $828 million on each of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The contingent principal amount was $31 million and $38 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. At maturity or upon redemption, holders of ZENS will receive cash at the higher of the contingent principal amount or the value of the reference shares of AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Inc, and Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc.