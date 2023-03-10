Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
27.56 USD   -1.15%
05:01pCenterPoint Energy Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
02/21CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/20CenterPoint Energy Reports Q4 and Strong Full-Year 2022 Results; Reiterates 2023 Guidance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/10/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meeting to be held Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. CT

HOUSTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Shareholders who hold shares of CenterPoint Energy common stock at the close of business on February 24, 2023, will receive notice of the meeting and will be eligible to vote.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Media Relations
Media.Relations@centerpointenergy.com
Investors:
Jackie Richert
Phone 713.207.6500

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-announces-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301769261.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:01pCenterPoint Energy Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
02/21CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/20CenterPoint Energy Reports Q4 and Strong Full-Year 2022 Results; Reiterates 2023 Guidan..
AQ
02/17Transcript : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17CenterPoint Energy's Q4 Non-GAAP Profit Falls; Reiterates Outlook for 2023
MT
02/17Centerpoint : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17Earnings Flash (CNP) CENTERPOINT ENERGY Reports Q4 EPS $0.28
MT
02/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Retreat o..
DJ
02/17Centerpoint Energy Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations