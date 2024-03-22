INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANT'S REPORT

CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC

Houston, Texas

We have examined management of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC's (the "Company") assertion that $270.1 million of the net proceeds of $297.1 million from the March 23, 2023 issuance of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due 2053 described in the accompanying CenterPoint Eligible Project Disbursement Report (the "Report") was disbursed during the period of March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023 to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects in accordance with the Eligible Projects Criteria (the "Criteria") set forth in the Report. The Company's management is responsible for its assertion. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on management's assertion based on our examination.

Our examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"). Those standards require that we plan and perform the examination to obtain reasonable assurance about whether management's assertion is fairly stated, in all material respects. An examination involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about management's assertion. The nature, timing, and extent of the procedures selected depend on our judgment, including an assessment of the risks of material misstatement of management's assertion, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the evidence we obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

We are required to be independent and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with relevant ethical requirements relating to the engagement.

Our examination was not conducted for the purpose of evaluating: (i) the completeness of the amount disbursed for eligible green projects set forth in the Report for the period from March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023, (ii) the environmental benefits of the eligible green projects, or (iii) conformance of the eligible green projects with any third-party published principles, standards or frameworks, such as the Green Bond Principles published by the International Capital Market Association. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance other than on management's assertion included in the accompanying Report.

In our opinion, management's assertion that $270.1 million of the net proceeds of $297.1 million from the March 23, 2023, issuance of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due 2053 described in the Report was disbursed during the period of March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023 to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects in accordance with the Criteria is fairly stated, in all material respects.

March 22, 2024