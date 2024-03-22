INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANT'S REPORT
CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC
Houston, Texas
We have examined management of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC's (the "Company") assertion that $270.1 million of the net proceeds of $297.1 million from the March 23, 2023 issuance of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due 2053 described in the accompanying CenterPoint Eligible Project Disbursement Report (the "Report") was disbursed during the period of March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023 to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects in accordance with the Eligible Projects Criteria (the "Criteria") set forth in the Report. The Company's management is responsible for its assertion. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on management's assertion based on our examination.
Our examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"). Those standards require that we plan and perform the examination to obtain reasonable assurance about whether management's assertion is fairly stated, in all material respects. An examination involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about management's assertion. The nature, timing, and extent of the procedures selected depend on our judgment, including an assessment of the risks of material misstatement of management's assertion, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the evidence we obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
We are required to be independent and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with relevant ethical requirements relating to the engagement.
Our examination was not conducted for the purpose of evaluating: (i) the completeness of the amount disbursed for eligible green projects set forth in the Report for the period from March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023, (ii) the environmental benefits of the eligible green projects, or (iii) conformance of the eligible green projects with any third-party published principles, standards or frameworks, such as the Green Bond Principles published by the International Capital Market Association. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance other than on management's assertion included in the accompanying Report.
In our opinion, management's assertion that $270.1 million of the net proceeds of $297.1 million from the March 23, 2023, issuance of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due 2053 described in the Report was disbursed during the period of March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023 to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects in accordance with the Criteria is fairly stated, in all material respects.
March 22, 2024
Management of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC ("CenterPoint") is responsible for the completeness, accuracy, and validity of the following CenterPoint Eligible Project Disbursement Report (the "Report"). Management asserts that $270.1 million of the net proceeds of $297.1 million from the March 23, 2023, issuance of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of CenterPoint's 5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due 2053 (the "Mortgage Bonds") was disbursed during the period of March 23, 2021 through December 31, 2023 to ﬁnance and/or reﬁnance, in whole or in part, exis�ng or new eligible green projects ("Eligible Projects"), in accordance with the Eligible Projects Criteria, as described further below.
CenterPoint Eligible Project Disbursement Report $ in millions
Net Proceeds from Mortgage Bond Issuance
Issuance Date:
March 23, 2023
5.30% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AL, due
$300
2053
Total Net Proceeds
$297.1
Eligible Project Category
Amount disbursed from March 23, 2021 -
December 31, 2023
Renewable Energy
$264.5
Cleaner Transporta�on
$5.6
Total Disbursed Expenditures
$270.1
Amount Remaining to be Disbursed
$27.0
Eligible Projects Criteria
Eligible Projects are investments and expenditures that meet the following eligibility criteria. The net proceeds from the Mortgage Bonds may be disbursed or allocated to Eligible Projects during the 24 months prior to or the 24 months following the issuance date of the Mortgage Bonds. Below is a descrip�on of the Eligible Project categories that CenterPoint disbursed funds to from March 23, 2021, to December 31, 2023.
- Renewable Energy
- Connec�on Infrastructure: Connec�on and/or integra�on of lower-carbon electricity (including universal solar, wind, and hydrogen) genera�on sources to the grid, including connec�on of renewable energy genera�on, and energy storage systems (bateries, thermal, mechanical systems).
- Cleaner Transporta�on
- Infrastructure for Cleaner Transporta�on: Development and installa�on of infrastructure
suppor�ng sustainable mobility and cleaner vehicles with a lower environmental impact.
- Renewal of Fleet: Replacing current passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and large vehicles with EV alterna�ves to support ﬂeet electriﬁca�on goals of 100% electric- powered sedans and SUVs by 2030.
