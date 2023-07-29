CenterPoint Energy announced Bertha Villatoro has been named Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In this leadership role, Villatoro is responsible for talent management strategies enterprise-wide, including employee and labor relations, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefit programs and Human Resources technologies. With the company since 2015, she has served in roles of increasing responsibility at CenterPoint Energy.

Most recently, Villatoro served as Vice President of Human Resources Talent Management. Villatoro received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University and a master's degree in business administration from Rice University. She is a native Houstonian and graduated from Charles H. Milby High School.

Villatoro is a Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional, a Certified Professional in Human Resources and a Certified Compensation Professional. She serves on CenterPoint Energy's Hispanic & Latin Professional Network Council.