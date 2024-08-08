CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,754,194 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $25.63 per share, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $250 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. CenterPoint Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of a portion of our outstanding commercial paper. Proceeds from our commercial paper were used for general corporate purposes, including working capital purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to CenterPoint Energy’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus meeting such requirements related to each offering may be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or from:

CenterPoint Energy's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the NYSE Chicago under the symbol CNP.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of common stock or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this press release regarding the size and terms of the offering, the use of proceeds from the offering, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include, but are not limited to, factors, risk and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and CenterPoint’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and other reports CenterPoint Energy may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As the only investor-owned electric and natural gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas. As of June 30, 2024, the company owned approximately $41 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

