Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/04/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  May 6, 2021


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast"


As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Confe..
GL
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at CenterPoint Energy Awarded Shares Portion of Which i..
MT
03/02CENTERPOINT ENERGY  : Resources Corp. announces closing of $1.7 billion offering..
PR
02/26S&P 500 Posts 2.45% Weekly Drop But Ends February With 2.6% Monthly Gain
MT
02/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY  : 4thquarter 2020debt and liquidity schedules presentation
PU
02/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY  : Posts Lower Q4 Adjusted Earnings on Higher Revenue
MT
02/25CENTERPOINT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (CNP) CENTERPOINT ENERGY Reports Q4 Revenue..
MT
02/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
BU
02/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 742 M - -
Net income 2021 833 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 10 728 M 10 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 541
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,96 $
Last Close Price 19,45 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan O. Rheney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-10.12%10 728
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.34%40 222
SEMPRA ENERGY-8.07%35 394
ENGIE-7.87%33 665
E.ON SE-8.50%26 115
RWE AG-12.76%24 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ