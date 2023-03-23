Advanced search
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
2023-03-23
27.32 USD   -1.19%
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

03/23/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Houston, TX, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

 

Date:  April 27, 2023

 

Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

 

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

 

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call"

 

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,400 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 975 M - -
Net income 2023 936 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 17 447 M 17 447 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 986
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
David J. Lesar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells President, Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Marty H. Nesbitt Independent Chairman
Kenny Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-7.80%17 447
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%100 103
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.33%49 655
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.97%47 080
SEMPRA ENERGY-8.11%44 680
ENGIE3.70%36 264
