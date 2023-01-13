Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
31.31 USD   +0.77%
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
01/03Centerpoint Energy Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03CenterPoint Energy announces organizational changes
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/13/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  February 17, 2023


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Cal..
AQ
01/03Centerpoint Energy Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
01/03CenterPoint Energy announces organizational changes
PR
01/03CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes
CI
2022CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share; Payable March 9 to Shareholde..
MT
2022CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1900 and Series A Prefe..
PR
2022CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend, Payable on March 9, 20..
CI
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $31 From $29, Maintains Ov..
MT
2022Centerpoint Energy Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mate..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 557 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 19 560 M 19 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 418
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,07 $
Average target price 31,56 $
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Lesar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells President & Chief Operating Officer
Marty H. Nesbitt Independent Chairman
Phillip R. Smith Independent Director
Theodore F. Pound Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.3.87%19 560
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY3.21%107 127
SEMPRA ENERGY4.87%50 586
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 490
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.87%46 346
ENGIE0.28%35 179