Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
29.09 USD   +0.34%
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
05:03pCenterPoint Energy Secures Regulatory Nod for Natural Gas Facility in Indiana
MT
04:31pKey step in CenterPoint Energy's long-term electric generation transition plan receives approval
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

06/28/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  August 2, 2022


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Cal..
AQ
05:03pCenterPoint Energy Secures Regulatory Nod for Natural Gas Facility in Indiana
MT
04:31pKey step in CenterPoint Energy's long-term electric generation transition plan receives..
PR
06/24CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.(NYSE : CNP) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.(NYSE : CNP) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/23Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy's Price Target to $29 From $33, Maintains Over..
MT
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Friday
MT
06/03CenterPoint Energy Launches Green Hydrogen Project in Minneapolis
MT
06/03CenterPoint Energy launches green hydrogen project in Minnesota
PR
06/03Centerpoint Energy, Inc. Launches Green Hydrogen Project in Minnesota
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 242 M - -
Net income 2022 916 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 18 248 M 18 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 418
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,99 $
Average target price 32,89 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Marty H. Nesbitt Independent Chairman
Phillip R. Smith Independent Director
Theodore F. Pound Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.3.37%18 160
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.83%47 106
SEMPRA ENERGY12.97%46 970
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-6.32%31 209
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-21.77%30 446