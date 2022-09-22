Advanced search
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
31.66 USD   -0.91%
05:30pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
09:41aMorgan Stanley Trims CenterPoint Energy's Price Target to $33 From $34, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/20CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/22/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Houston, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  November 1 ,2022


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 515 M - -
Net income 2022 934 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 20 113 M 20 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 418
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,66 $
Average target price 33,39 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Marty H. Nesbitt Independent Chairman
Phillip R. Smith Independent Director
Theodore F. Pound Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.14.48%20 113
SEMPRA ENERGY25.69%104 514
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY79.55%74 071
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 894
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.15%42 992
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.37%32 167