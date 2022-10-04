CenterPoint Energy : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Check the appropriate box below if the Formfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (General Instruction A.2. below):

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On October 4, 2022, CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. ("CERC") and Vectren Utility Holdings, LLC ("VUH"), each wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ("CenterPoint Energy"), announced that, in connection with thepreviously announced offer to eligible holders (as defined herein) to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all outstanding notes issued by Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (predecessor of VUH) as set forth in the table below (the "Existing VUH Notes") for (1) up to $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by CERC (the "New CERC Notes") and (2) cash, and related consent solicitation by VUH (the "Consent Solicitation") to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Existing VUH Notes, as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 3, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"), the following principal amount of Existing VUH Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

Title of Series of Existing

VUH Notes CUSIP Number of

Existing VUH Notes ISIN of Existing VUH

Notes Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding Existing VUH Notes Tendered Principal Amount Percentage 6.10% Senior Notes due 2035 92239MAG6 US92239MAG69 $ 75,000,000 $ 75,000,000 100.00 %

Because all of the holders of outstanding Existing VUH Notes validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Existing VUH Notes, VUH intends to cancel all Existing VUH Notes and discharge the indenture governing the Existing VUH Notes.

The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated as of September 6, 2022 (as amended, the "Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement"). The settlement of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation is expected to take place on October 5, 2022.

430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 or contact@gbsc-usa.com . The Exchange Offer was only made, and documents relating to the Exchange Offer were only distributed, to holders of Existing VUH Notes who completed and returned an eligibility letter confirming that they are persons (a) in the United States who are "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (b) that are outside the United States who are not "U.S. persons" as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act and who were eligible to participate in the Exchange Offer pursuant to the laws of the applicable jurisdiction, as set forth in the eligibility letter (such holders, "eligible holders"). The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation. Questions or requests for assistance relating to the Exchange Offer may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212)or (855)or

8-K (this "Report") does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale was made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation were made to eligible holders solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as permitted under applicable law. This Current Report on Form(this "Report") does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale was made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation were made to eligible holders solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as permitted under applicable law.

The New CERC Notes have not been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act or any state or foreign securities laws. In connection with the issuance of the New CERC Notes, CERC will enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it will agree to exchange the New CERC Notes for registered notes having substantially the same terms as the New CERC Notes or, in certain circumstances, to register