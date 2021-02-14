CenterPoint Energy : asks Arkansas customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy during the extreme cold

​Little Rock, AR - Feb. 14, 2021 - In anticipation of high heating demand in response to the extremely cold temperatures, CenterPoint Energy is asking its Arkansas customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve natural gas. The utility serves about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas.

CenterPoint Energy is asking its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home - and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home - through Thursday, Feb. 18. This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

If a customer experiences a loss of gas service, they should contact the utility at 800-992-7552.

CenterPoint Energy apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks its customers for all their energy conservation efforts at this challenging time.

The utility offers these additional energy saving tips for customers:

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.

Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun's natural heat during the day.

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.

Check the CenterPoint Energy website for many more energy saving tips

CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak: If you smell the 'rotten egg' odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don't turn any electrical devices on or off, don't use a garage door opener and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy's 24-hour hotline for Arkansas at 800-992-7552.