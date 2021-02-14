Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy : asks Arkansas customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy during the extreme cold

02/14/2021 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CenterPoint Energy asks Arkansas customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy during the extreme cold Saturday-February-13-2021

Little Rock, AR - Feb. 14, 2021 - In anticipation of high heating demand in response to the extremely cold temperatures, CenterPoint Energy is asking its Arkansas customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve natural gas. The utility serves about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas.

CenterPoint Energy is asking its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home - and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home - through Thursday, Feb. 18. This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

If a customer experiences a loss of gas service, they should contact the utility at 800-992-7552.

CenterPoint Energy apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks its customers for all their energy conservation efforts at this challenging time.

The utility offers these additional energy saving tips for customers:

  • Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.
  • Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun's natural heat during the day.
  • Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.
  • Check the CenterPoint Energy website for many more energy saving tips .

CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak: If you smell the 'rotten egg' odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don't turn any electrical devices on or off, don't use a garage door opener and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy's 24-hour hotline for Arkansas at 800-992-7552.

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 16:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:59aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : asks Arkansas customers to lower thermostats to conserve en..
PU
05:57aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : ramps up preparations for winter weather across eight-state..
PU
05:57aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : asks Oklahoma customers to lower thermostats to conserve en..
PU
02/12CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips to stay safe and warm in extreme cold
PU
02/11CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips for Arkansans to stay safe and warm in extreme ..
PU
02/11CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips for Oklahomans to stay safe and warm in extreme..
PU
02/11CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips for Texans to stay safe and warm in extreme col..
PU
02/11CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips for Houstonians to stay safe and warm in extrem..
PU
02/10CENTERPOINT ENERGY : reminds customers about safe snow and ice removal around na..
PU
02/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips for Minnesotans to stay safe and warm in extrem..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 621 M - -
Net income 2020 -225 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 11 648 M 11 648 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 14 262
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 21,38 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan O. Rheney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-1.20%11 648
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.99%42 079
ENGIE4.27%38 181
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.28%35 915
RWE AG-1.74%27 827
E.ON SE-3.49%27 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ