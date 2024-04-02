Evansville, Ind. - April 2, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy is currently assessing widespread damage to its electric system in southwestern Indiana following a severe weather event this morning, resulting in outages peaking at approximately 24,000 customers.

Assessments of damage to CenterPoint Energy's electric system are ongoing. Throughout the day, more than 100 CenterPoint Energy and contract crews, including damage assessment and repair teams, will work to make repairs to the system and restore power to impacted customers. As of 12:30 p.m., there are approximately 16,400 electric customers without power.

Continued severe weather, including high wind gusts, forecasted into early this afternoon may interfere with ongoing restoration work and could cause the outage count to fluctuate.

CenterPoint Energy reminds customers to remain safe and:

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and report them to CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Flood waters can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas.

Be cautious around work crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damages and make repairs.

If your power is out, don't open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside or in a garage to avoid CO fumes, which can be deadly.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to your building's electrical system during a power outage; electricity could backfeed into the power lines, potentially endangering CenterPoint Energy workers.

If you smell natural gas, get to a safe area and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.



For the latest information on power outages:

Report outages by texting the word "OUT" to 83212.

​Sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages.

for information on individual outages. Follow @CenterPoint and visit our outage map for general outage locations; and

and visit our for general outage locations; and Visit CenterPoint Energy's Electric Outage Center for electric safety tips and other resources.

