CenterPoint Energy continues progress on customer restorations

More than 305,000 customers restored since yesterday; Remaining isolated outages to be restored by end of the day Thursday

​​Houston - May 29, 2024 - As of 6:15 p.m. CT, CenterPoint Energy has restored more than 305,000 customers following the severe weather and hurricane-strength winds that impacted the Greater Houston area on May 28. The company remains on track with its efforts to restore the majority of customers without power today, with some isolated outages in certain areas expected to extend into tomorrow. CenterPoint anticipates these remaining customer outages will be restored by the end of the day on Thursday.



With the potential for severe weather continuing through the week and into the weekend, CenterPoint's customer outage count may fluctuate. As additional outages occur, they will be addressed along with ongoing restoration work. CenterPoint crews will continue their work, as it is safe to do so, following any additional storms. Customers registered for Power Alert Service® will continue to receive restoration updates as they become available.



"We have made a lot of progress safely restoring service to our impacted customers since Tuesday afternoon, but our work is not done until every last customer has their lights and air conditioning back on," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "With hurricane season beginning in just a few days on June 1, the devastating storms on May 16 and May 28 are important reminders about the significance of making plans and preparing now, should extended power outages occur. This is especially critical for customers who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment."



In addition to damaging CenterPoint's electric infrastructure and equipment, severe weather may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment. Customers should check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the equipment is damaged, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company is able to restore service to them.

Wilson added, "The Greater Houston area has been hit with an incredible amount of severe weather activity in the last couple of weeks, and we recognize the burden of being without power has not been easy for those impacted customers. We thank them for their patience as the CenterPoint team wraps up restoration efforts from Tuesday's storm."

CenterPoint urges customers to always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment. Treat all downed and damaged equipment as energized and report them to the company at 713-207-2222.

For the latest information on power outages, customers are encouraged to:

