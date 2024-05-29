CenterPoint Energy crews work to restore service

More than 295,000 customers restored in less than 24 hours; Majority of customers expected to be restored by the end of the day; Remaining isolated outages to be restored on Thursday

​​Houston - May 29, 2024 - Following another round of severe weather and hurricane-like winds that impacted its Greater Houston service territory on Tuesday, May 28, CenterPoint Energy's crews continue to work around-the-clock to safely and quickly repair damage to its electrical system and restore service. As of 11:30 a.m. CT, approximately 30,000 customers were without power. The majority of customers without power as a result of Tuesday's storm are expected to be restored by the end of the day today. The company expects some isolated outages in certain areas to extend through tomorrow. These customer outages should be restored by the end of the day on Thursday, May 30.



"We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity, especially for those customers who were impacted by the May 16 derecho that devastated our area," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "Mother Nature may have hit us with a one-two punch within two weeks' time, but our crews are focused, committed and will continue working until every customer has power back on."

In the less than 24 hours since the damaging storm hit yesterday afternoon, CenterPoint has restored service to more than 295,000 customers who had lost power. The majority of damage encountered has been attributed to trees. In addition to the CenterPoint resources that have been deployed, additional lineworkers and vegetation management professionals are providing mutual assistance support.

With the potential for severe weather continuing through the week, it is likely the outage count will fluctuate. As additional outages occur, these will be addressed along with ongoing restoration work. Keeping safety top-of-mind, CenterPoint crews will continue their work, as it is safe to do so, following any additional storms. Customers registered for Power Alert Service® will continue to receive restoration updates as they become available.

In addition to damaging CenterPoint's electric infrastructure and equipment, severe weather may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment. Customers should check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the equipment is damaged, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company is able to restore service to them.

CenterPoint urges customers to always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment. Treat all downed and damaged equipment as energized and report them to the company at 713-207-2222.

For the latest information on power outages, customers are encouraged to:



Follow @CenterPoint on X; and

Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter for outage data updated every 15 minutes as well as electric and natural gas safety tips and other resources.

for outage data updated every 15 minutes as well as electric and natural gas safety tips and other resources.



Please note: Restoration times may be delayed as crews continue to assess damage.