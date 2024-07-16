Houston - July 16, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy today announced that its crews have restored power to nearly 96% of impacted customers. The company remains on track to restore electricity to approximately 98% of impacted customers by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 17, and to all customers who can receive power by Friday, July 19.

In addition, the company issued the following statement in response to Governor Abbott's letter:

We have work underway to address the Governor's requests and are committed to collaborating with the State, local government, regulators, and community leaders to increase the resiliency of the electric grid. This work is integral to ensuring that we are creating and sustaining an environment in Texas where people want to live and build their businesses.

How customers can support their restoration​

As CenterPoint moves into the later stages of the restoration process, customers without power should check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the weatherhead is damaged, crews cannot safely restore service to the home until a licensed electrician has made the necessary repairs. Customers who are served by an underground service will not have a weatherhead, but there may still be damage to their equipment that could require servicing.



​





Important safety reminders

Stay alert - ask to see a company identification badge before allowing a utility worker in your home.

Always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment.

Treat all down and damaged equipment as energized and report it to the company at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

CenterPoint is currently experiencing longer than usual hold times across its region. The Customer Service team is only accepting calls for electric and natural gas emergencies at this time.

If using a portable generator, place in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside to avoid a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide.

Crews are working to safely restore electric service for you and your family; please be cautious around restoration crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs.



CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available. For information and updates, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events.

