​Dayton, Ohio - June 4, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy is continuing its multi-year effort to replace aging bare steel and cast-iron natural gas pipelines throughout west-central Ohio. This year, CenterPoint is investing more than $70 million in Ohio communities where crews will be retiring nearly 90 miles of pipeline.

"Bare steel and cast-iron pipes can be susceptible to performance issues," said Ashley Babcock, Vice President of Gas Operations, Indiana and Ohio. "This aging infrastructure will be replaced with new industry-grade pipes that meet all current industry and federal requirements. Ongoing investments in our natural gas system remain a top priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe, reliable system to deliver dependable natural gas to Ohio homes and businesses."

The replacement of natural gas mains under streets and sidewalks will be prioritized, followed by service lines that run directly to homes and businesses. Affected sidewalks, yards and streets will be restored as weather conditions allow. Timelines for each project will vary based on the scope of the project, weather and soil conditions. Crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize impact on customers and surrounding areas.

Customers are urged to keep a safe distance away from any work sites. Additionally, if you smell the "rotten egg" odor of natural gas, avoid anything that could spark a flame andimmediately leave on foot to a safe location. Once at a safe location, call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.

Since 2009, approximately 760 miles of natural gas pipeline have been replaced in Ohio, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system.

CenterPoint will be completing work in Bellbrook, Bellefontaine, Bloomingburg, Bradford, Brookville, Centerville, Covington, Dayton, Eaton, Fairborn, Greenville, Kettering, Minster, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Sedalia, Sidney, Troy, Washington Court House, Wilmington and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as Xenia.

For an interactive map of current projects and more information about CenterPoint Energy's gas infrastructure modernization program, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/PipelineReplacement.

