CenterPoint Energy is monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Beryl

Company urges customers to be prepared as storm heads toward the Texas coast

​Houston - July 6, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy has been closely monitoring forecasts and preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Beryl, which is currently projected to make landfall on the Texas coast with 90 mph winds on Monday, July 8, to its natural gas and electric systems



In preparation for potential severe weather across the Texas coast and Greater Houston area, CenterPoint is reminding all customers to develop an emergency plan and assemble a hurricane preparedness kit that includes essential items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, a battery-powered radio and a portable charger for mobile devices.



As previously communicated, Outage Tracker is unavailable due to technical issues originating during the May 16 derecho event. CenterPoint recognizes the inconvenience to its customers and will continue to provide general outage information in the interim - updated every 15 minutes - at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. By the end of this month, CenterPoint plans to replace the outage map with a redesigned cloud-based platform that can be more easily scaled for increased customer traffic.



Although real-time updates from Outage Tracker are currently unavailable, CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and community-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event.



Because CenterPoint cannot guarantee an uninterrupted, regular or continuous power supply during a severe weather event, customers who depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment are encouraged to make alternate arrangements for on-site back-up capabilities or other alternatives in the event of loss of electric service.

During pre-storm preparations and post-storm recovery efforts, CenterPoint urges customers to stay informed of weather conditions and warnings or advisories issued by local authorities by paying close attention to announcements from local news outlets for important information regarding ongoing conditions and recovery efforts. The company also recommends that customers follow these important natural gas and electric safety tips:



Natural Gas

If you smell natural gas - which has a distinctive, strong odor, often compared to rotten eggs or sulfur - leave the area immediately on foot, and tell others to leave, too. Do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator. Once safely away from the area, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy, and we will send a trained service technician immediately.

Do not turn off your natural gas at the meter; your natural gas meter should be left on to maintain proper pressure in the natural gas piping within the house and to prevent water from entering the lines should flooding occur.

Natural gas can be turned off at each appliance. Later, to restore natural gas service to an appliance, you may follow the written instructions located on the appliance for re-lighting. If you are unable to locate the instructions or don't feel comfortable re-lighting, call a qualified plumber/technician.

While conducting exterior clean-up and/or repairs, call 811 to locate utility lines prior to digging on your property.

If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or a natural gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances prior to requesting a service reconnection.

Be cautious around work crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs.​





Electric

If you experience an electric outage, do not open freezers and refrigerators any more than necessary, as opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside your residence or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to your building's electrical system during a power outage; electricity could backfeed into the power lines and potentially endanger utility workers, emergency responders or members of the public.

Have your weatherhead, which connects the overhead power line to your home or business, checked for damage. Any weatherhead problems will need to be repaired by a licensed electrician prior to service being restored.

Stay away from low-hanging, downed power lines or lines that could be submerged in standing water. Treat all downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment as if they are energized. Report any low-hanging or downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment to CenterPoint Energy by calling 713-207-2222.

Water poses a potential electric safety threat because it's a good conductor - always be careful not to touch water, or anything in contact with it, near a downed power line.

Any amount of water, including a puddle, can become energized. If you see a downed power line near water, retreat to a safe distance, then call CenterPoint Energy immediately at 713-207-2222 to report it.

Flood water can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas. Submerged outlets or electrical cords can energize water, even from a distance.

Boats or other vehicles being used in high water can expose you to danger from power lines at their normal height. Be aware and stay away.

If water has risen above the electrical outlets, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker.





As Hurricane Beryl moves toward CenterPoint's natural gas and electric service territories, additional updates will be provided as needed.



For additional information and resources on hurricane preparedness, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events.



