Dayton, Ohio - June 20, 2024 − CenterPoint Energy today announced Ohio customers will soon transition to a new billing system.

Beginning July 2, customers will receive a new account number and will experience a new online interface. The update also includes a redesigned bill format, simplified program enrollments, more self-service options and additional features. Customers will find their new account number on the upper right corner of their bill, online at CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccounton the left side of the dashboard when logged into their account or by calling CenterPoint customer service.



"We recognize this transition may require additional efforts from some customers, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we transition to the new system," said Tony Gardner, CenterPoint Energy's Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Chief Customer Officer. "CenterPoint is committed to providing continuous support and keeping our customers informed throughout this process."



Some CenterPoint services, including online account management and the automated phone system, will be temporarily unavailable from June 27 to July 1 as the company transitions to the new system. Customers are encouraged to schedule or complete their bill payments before June 26 to avoid a temporary delay in processing. Natural gas emergencies can still be reported by phone.



Customers who have automatic bill payment arrangements through their financial institutions (banks or credit unions, rather than their online accounts referred to as My Account), should inform their financial institutions of their new CenterPoint account number in July to ensure automatic payments continue.



Customers who receive payment assistance through Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) will not need to take action to continue program participation. Their previous CenterPoint account information will automatically carry over to the new account number.



Since mid-April, CenterPoint has been proactively communicating these changes and additional details with customers. Information is now available, including an extensive FAQ section, on the company's website, providing detailed guidance on the new system's features and how to best manage the transition. In the days immediately following the system transition, customer service representatives will be on standby to address additional questions or concerns.



For more information and the latest updates, please visit CenterPointEnergy.com/AccountChanges



What can I expect with the new My Account system?

Here are the new self-service options that you can expect with the new online account system called, My Account:

Enroll in payment reminder notifications by including up to five emails or mobile numbers to be notified via text that your payment is due.

Report a payment made at an authorized payment location.

Request a payment arrangement or extension.

View status of a service appointment.

View past bills and usage (previous 12 months).

In July, your My Account experience will be live. Here is a walkthrough of what to expect.



Why will I receive a new bill?

As part of the system change in July, all customers will receive bills with a new look. The new design will have the same information as before, but with a new format. Additionally, it will include information about energy usage, including:

A "Usage at a glance" feature.

More detailed account activity over time.

Watch this video for more information on how to read your new bill.



Will I still be able to pay my bill at an authorized payment site?

Yes. Starting July 2, you will need to provide the authorized payment site with your NEW account number to pay your bill. The payment site will not be able to process your payment using a stub that has your previous account number.

On or after July 2, call the CenterPoint customer service number at, 1-800-227-1376. First, you will be asked to authenticate your account. When prompted say "What is my account number?". If you are unable to authenticate your account, you will need to speak with a live agent.



Do I need to do anything if I'm enrolled in Automatic Payments through my online account?

No. If you are enrolled in automatic payments (AutoPay) through your online CenterPoint Energy account, you do not need to take any additional action. Your AutoPay enrollment will automatically transition over to the new system.



Do I need to update my account number at my financial institution?

Yes. If you have an automatic bill payment arrangement through your financial institution (bank or credit union, instead of your online account referred to as My Account), you will need to notify your financial institution of your new CenterPoint Energy account number in July to ensure that your automatic payment is applied.​



Where is eBill going?

After the system update, eBill will be called, "Paperless Billing." If you are currently enrolled in eBill, you will remain enrolled, but it will now be known as Paperless Billing. Paperless Billing will now include: