CenterPoint Energy : linemen head east to support Hurricane Delta recovery efforts

Entergy Texas and Entergy Louisiana request assistance to restore power as a result of the storm's damage

Houston - Oct. 10, 2020 - More than 170 CenterPoint Energy linemen, contractors and support personnel departed this morning for East Texas and Louisiana to assist Entergy Texas and Entergy Louisiana with power outage restoration resulting from Hurricane Delta.



'Our thoughts are with those in communities who have been impacted by Hurricane Delta, many of which were devastated by Hurricane Laura only weeks ago,' said Randy Pryor, Vice President of Distribution Operations of CenterPoint Energy. 'Our dedicated teams will work 12- to 16-hour days to help restore electric service as safely and quickly as possible.'



CenterPoint Energy is part of electric utility mutual assistance programs that provide access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country to lend a hand during widespread power outage emergencies. CenterPoint Energy has been the beneficiary of this assistance several times. After Hurricane Harvey, the company received the assistance of thousands of workers from 20 states, who helped the company's crews restore power to customers within 10 days. Over the years, CenterPoint Energy crews have restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the country who were left in the dark following hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.



