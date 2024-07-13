​​​Houston - July 12, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy's crews are now on track to restore power to approximately 85% of impacted customers by the end of this weekend, as crews continue to make strong progress in spite of this afternoon's challenging weather. In addition, CenterPoint expects to provide restoration dates tonight to substantially all impacted customers who have not already received one.

This afternoon, severe thunderstorms moved through the Greater Houston area, causing crews to pause work due to safety concerns. Notwithstanding those delays, the company has restored power to more than 1.5 million customers, which is ahead of its previous expectations.

"Despite this afternoon's weather, we are building on our momentum and currently restoring power at a stronger pace than we previously expected," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We are deeply grateful to the men and women who are working tirelessly in hot, humid and stormy conditions to restore power to every last customer. As crews continue to work as safely and as quickly as possible, we ask for our community's help in keeping them safe."

Our commitment goes beyond restoration

To support our local communities during this challenging time, the CenterPoint Foundation is making contributions to the Houston Food Bank, American Red Cross of Coastal Bend, American Red Cross of Coastal Plains, 4B Disaster Response in Galveston, and Brazoria counties, Combined Arms and Catholic Charities. CenterPoint has also continued to work hand-in-hand with community partners to position mobile generation at cooling centers, hospitals, senior living facilities and water treatment plants.

CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available. For information and updates, follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events.​



​