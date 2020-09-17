Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy : offers natural gas safety tips as Hurricane Laura restoration efforts continue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Customers and contractors should call 811 before all digging projects

Thursday-September-17-2020

Houston - Sept. 17, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy urges customers to follow important natural gas safety tips as restoration efforts continue after Hurricane Laura. Following these tips will help customers avoid natural gas leaks and service disruptions.

  • Before cleaning debris, digging on your property or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.
  • Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.
  • Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.
  • If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.
  • Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.
  • If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
11:20aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers natural gas safety tips as Hurricane Laura restorati..
PU
09/14CENTERPOINT ENERGY : shares important natural gas safety tips as Tropical Storm ..
PU
09/09CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips to avoid natural gas disruption as Hurricane La..
PU
09/01CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY : crews depart for Louisiana to support ongoing power restora..
PU
08/27CENTERPOINT ENERGY : works on recovery efforts in Louisiana and Southeast Texas ..
PU
08/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY : urges customers to be prepared for potential impacts as Hur..
PU
08/24CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Thomas Webb to serve as Senior Advisor to CenterPoint Energ..
PR
08/21CENTERPOINT ENERGY : continues to monitor active systems in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
08/19CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 664 M - -
Net income 2020 -55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 10 755 M 10 755 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 262
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,33 $
Last Close Price 19,74 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Kristie L. Colvin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan O. Rheney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-27.61%10 755
ORSTED A/S26.21%58 125
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.73%38 994
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.23%34 954
ENGIE-16.98%34 169
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.68%31 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group