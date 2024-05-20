​Houston - May 19, 2024 - As of 9:30 p.m. CT, CenterPoint Energy has restored approximately 115,000 additional customers on Sunday as restoration efforts continue. Nearly 700,000 customers, or 75% of customers who were impacted, have been restored in the 72 hours since Category 2 hurricane-like winds and tornadoes devastated parts of its Greater Houston service area on Thursday, May 16. While today's restoration progress was affected by extensive damage and difficult restorations as repairs continued, the company remains on track to be substantially complete with restoration by Wednesday evening.



Company restorations total 700,000 customers, or approximately 75% of those impacted by last week's severe weather event

Significant progress made toward goal of being substantially complete by Wednesday evening

Targeting Monday evening for approximately 85% of customer outages resulting from storm to be restored ​

"We appreciate the continued patience of our customers who lost electricity, especially given the higher temperatures and humidity across our area," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We know it has been a difficult 72 hours for them and we will continue to work around-the-clock to restore their service."

As restoration continues for the approximately 240,000 customers without power, CenterPoint continues to make steady progress, while tackling areas of the system with the most significant damage and difficult restorations. In all, the company anticipates clearing thousands of trees by the end of the restoration event. CenterPoint expects to restore approximately 85% of the customers impacted by Thursday's storms by Monday evening.

CenterPoint reminds customers that severe weather may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment. It is critical that customers should check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the weatherhead is damaged, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company can restore service to them.

Earlier this evening, the company posted an updated and more detailed customer restoration map by area on its website. It can be accessed at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. CenterPoint is also utilizing its Power Alert Service® tool to continue targeted restoration updates to customers.

For the latest information on power outages:

Follow @CenterPoint; and