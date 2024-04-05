Evansville, Ind. - April 4, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update including information provided with permission from the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY as electric restoration efforts continue in southwestern Indiana:

As of 3:30 p.m., there are approximately 2,300 electric customers without power. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy has been in direct communication with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Ky., as it continues its investigation into the damages from Tuesday's storms.

Normally, the NWS can complete damage surveys in a single day. However, surveyors are encountering so much widespread damage that it will take much longer than normal to complete the necessary surveying to determine the cause of the damage.

According to the NWS, the storms on April 2 produced widespread strong and damaging winds along with multiple tornadoes. The storms covered a large part of southwest Indiana and impacted a significant amount of infrastructure.

The NWS indicated that much of the damage it encountered was debris which included trees or tree branches that have fallen on power lines and snapped a significant number of power poles.

The NWS also noted that the amount and scope of the damage it has encountered is among the worst it has seen in years across southwest Indiana.

As CenterPoint Energy crews continue to uncover damage and encounter new challenges while making repairs, restoration may continue to take more time than customers typically experience following a routine storm event. We appreciate our customer's patience and are committed to working around the clock until our last customer is restored. ​



