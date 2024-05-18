​Houston - May 17, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy's damage assessment and restoration efforts are continuing this evening following yesterday's severe weather event, including a confirmed EF-1 tornado near the Cypress area with peak winds of 110 mph and straight-line winds of 90-100 mph across the downtown, Baytown and Galena Park areas that caused significant damage.



Peak winds of 110 mph, EF-1 tornado confirmed near Cypress

Straight-line wind damage, with peak winds near 90-100 mph impacted hardest-hit areas, including downtown Houston, Baytown and Galena Park

Power restored to more than 340,000 customers in 24 hours

Restoration efforts in hardest-hit areas expected to take several days or longer​

As of 5:30 p.m., more than 78% of CenterPoint Energy's customers, or 2.2 million, currently have power.

In certain parts of the company's service area where the damage to infrastructure was significant, restoration efforts are expected to take several days, and some of the hardest hit areas could take longer. CenterPoint is mobilizing all available resources, as well as mutual assistance resources from nearby utility companies, to continue quickly and safely restoring power to customers.



Due to the extent of the damage to our system, the company is also deploying mobile generation resources that will enable temporary power restoration to certain areas of our service territory, including critical facilities.



"Yesterday's storm had a devastating impact on parts of CenterPoint Energy's transmission and distribution systems, resulting in more than 920,000 outages at its peak. Despite the significant damage, including downed transmission towers, poles and wires, our teams made significant progress today, with more than 340,000 customers restored in approximately 24 hours," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "CenterPoint Energy has mobilized a restoration workforce totaling approximately 2,000 field workers and support staff, with additional mutual assistance en route."



Wilson added, "We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience and will continue to work hard to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. From first responders and elected officials to neighbors helping neighbors, we would also like to recognize the countless people who are answering the call during our area's time of need."



As crews continue to uncover damage and encounter new challenges while making repairs, restoration may take more time than customers typically experience following a routine storm event. CenterPoint Energy appreciates customers' patience, and the company will work around-the-clock until the last customer is restored.



Those customers who depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment (such as chronic condition or critical care customers) are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place as CenterPoint Energy cannot ensure an uninterrupted power supply. If electricity is a necessity, customers should make alternate arrangements for on-site back-up capabilities or other alternatives in the event of loss of electric service.



In addition to damaging CenterPoint Energy's electric infrastructure and equipment, severe weather may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment. Customers should check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the equipment is damaged, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company is able to restore service to them.



CenterPoint Energy urges customers to always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment. Treat all down and damaged equipment as energized and report them to the company at (713) 207-2222.



For latest information on power outages:​



and visit Outage Tracker for general outage locations; and Visit https://www.centerpointenergy.com/StormCenter for electric and natural gas safety tips and other resources.

Please note: Restoration times may be delayed as crews continue to assess damages.