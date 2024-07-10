Attachments
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 03:56:06 UTC.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.63 USD
|-2.28%
|-2.72%
|+3.71%
|Jul. 09
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Jul. 09
|CenterPoint Energy, Others Restart Operations After Hurricane Beryl in Texas
|MT
Attachments
Disclaimer
CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 03:56:06 UTC.
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
|MT
|CenterPoint Energy, Others Restart Operations After Hurricane Beryl in Texas
|MT
|Oil companies try to restore Texas operations following storm Beryl
|RE
|Factbox-Storm Beryl leaves over 2.4 million homes without power in Texas
|RE
|Texas energy industry braces for Beryl as storm gathers strength
|RE
|BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $33 From $32
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Trims CenterPoint Energy Price Target to $30 From $31
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $31 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|CenterPoint expects substantial power restoration in Texas by Wednesday evening
|RE
|KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $33 From $31, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Over 946,000 customers still without power after storms in Texas, Louisiana
|RE
|Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $31 From $30
|MT
|CenterPoint Energy Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
|MT
|Transcript : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
|Earnings Flash (CNP) CENTERPOINT ENERGY Posts Q1 EPS $0.55
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : More Earnings -2-
|DJ
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Declared voting Results by CenterPoint Energy, Inc
|CI
|CenterPoint Energy Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable June 13 to Shareholders of Record May 16
|MT
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 13, 2024
|CI
|BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on CenterPoint Energy to $32 From $31
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts CenterPoint Energy's Price Target to $29 From $28, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Scotiabank Adjusts CenterPoint Energy's Price Target to $29 From $31
|MT
|BMO Capital Adjusts CenterPoint Energy Price Target to $31 From $30
|MT
|As You Sow Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement with Securities and Exchange Commission
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.71%
|19.4B
|-17.71%
|88.15B
|+44.33%
|70.93B
|-12.12%
|57.32B
|-.--%
|51.55B
|+1.14%
|47.58B
|-11.39%
|37.29B
|+23.60%
|37.15B
|-0.25%
|34.45B
|+0.74%
|22.55B