​​Houston - July 13, 2024 - CenterPoint Energy crews have continued to make strong progress repairing the electric system despite high temperatures, pop-up thunderstorms and rainy conditions. As of 1 p.m. CT, the company has restored power to more than 1.6 million customers across the Greater Houston area. CenterPoint remains on track to restore approximately 85% of customers by the end of this weekend.

"We know how tough these past several days have been for our customers and our entire team is determined to restore power as safely and as quickly as we can," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "Our crews are working through the heat, storms and rain to address the more than 12,100 downed trees, as well as the impacts of billboards, portions of metal roofs and other debris carried by sustained high winds into poles, lines and other equipment. We are committed to getting the lights back on for those customers who are not yet restored."

In addition, CenterPoint has now provided estimated restoration dates to substantially all remaining customers who have not already received one. CenterPoint's online restoration status tracker is the best and most accurate resource for customers' estimated restoration dates. Please continue to call the company's customer service lines to report safety-related issues.

Important safety reminders

Stay alert - ask to see a company identification badge before allowing a utility worker in your home.

You can always call CenterPoint and ask if an employee was authorized to visit your home.

Always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment.

Treat all down and damaged equipment as energized and report it to the company at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

CenterPoint is currently experiencing longer than usual hold times across its region. The Customer Service team is only accepting calls for electric and natural gas emergencies at this time.

If using a portable generator, place in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside to avoid a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide.

Crews are working to safely restore electric service for you and your family; please be cautious around restoration crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs.​





CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available. For information and updates, follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events.

