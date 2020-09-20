Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy : urges customers to be prepared for potential impacts as Tropical Storm Beta heads toward the Gulf Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/20/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Customers should have a plan in place, especially if they depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment

Sunday-September-20-2020

Houston - Sept. 20, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy has been closely monitoring forecasts and preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall tomorrow over the Texas Coast and track across southeast Texas over the next several days. Due to the storm, the company anticipates isolated and some possibly extended outages. CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place, particularly if they depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment.

Heavy rainfall is the primary concern for this storm. CenterPoint Energy crews are prepared to respond as soon as it is safe to do so and will be working to restore power safely and efficiently.

In response to COVID-19, CenterPoint Energy implemented its Pandemic Preparedness Plan to help ensure safe, reliable delivery of energy and services to homes and businesses. In the event of a storm, the company will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of customers, employees, contractors and communities.

The company urges customers to follow important pre-and post-storm electric and natural gas safety tips.

Electric

  • Stay 10 feet away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden in flood waters and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.
  • If you experience flooding and water has risen above the electrical outlets in your home, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker or trying to restore power.
  • All electrical appliances and electronic equipment that have been submerged in water need to dry thoroughly for at least one week. Then, have them checked by a qualified repair person before turning them on. Attempting to repair a flood-damaged appliance could result in electrical shock or death. Attempting to restart it could result in further damage and costly repairs.
  • If the outside unit of an air conditioning system has been under water, mud and water may have accumulated in the controls. Have the unit checked by a qualified air conditioning technician.

Natural Gas

  • Do notturn off your natural gas service at the meter; doing so could allow water to enter the natural gas lines. Instead, turn off the natural gas at each appliance only if you choose to do so.
  • Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.
  • If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.
  • Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.
  • If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or natural gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and natural gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor natural gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.
  • Before cleaning debris or digging on your property to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.
  • Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.

For the latest information on electric power outages:
· Sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages;
· Follow @cnpalerts and visit Outage Tracker for general outage locations; and
· Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter for electric and natural gas safety tips and other resources.

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 17:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
01:50pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : urges customers to be prepared for potential impacts as Tro..
PU
09/18COMPANIES' NEW BACK-TO-WORK DILEMMA : Who Comes First?
DJ
09/18CENTERPOINT ENERGY : crews depart for Florida to support power restoration effor..
PU
09/18CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Appoints Jason Wells Executive Vice President and Chief Fin..
AQ
09/17CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
09/17CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Appoints Jason Wells Executive Vice President and Chief Fin..
PR
09/17CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers natural gas safety tips as Hurricane Laura restorati..
PU
09/14CENTERPOINT ENERGY : shares important natural gas safety tips as Tropical Storm ..
PU
09/09CENTERPOINT ENERGY : offers tips to avoid natural gas disruption as Hurricane La..
PU
09/01CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 664 M - -
Net income 2020 -55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,0x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 10 313 M 10 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 262
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,22 $
Last Close Price 18,93 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Kristie L. Colvin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan O. Rheney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-30.58%10 313
ORSTED A/S24.33%57 358
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.18%38 682
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.79%34 705
ENGIE-19.48%33 195
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.73%31 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group