Feb 20 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas utility CenterPoint Energy said on Tuesday that it would sell its natural gas assets in Louisiana and Mississippi for $1.2 billion to Bernhard Capital Partners. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru)
CenterPoint to sell natgas assets in Louisiana and Mississippi for $1.2 bln
Earnings Flash (CNP) CENTERPOINT ENERGY Reports Q4 EPS $0.32
