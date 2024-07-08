(Reuters) - More than 2.3 million homes and businesses in Texas were without power on Monday as tropical storm Beryl made its way through the state, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, earlier today but it was forecast to weaken further become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.
CenterPoint Energy, which supplies nearly 2.6 million customers, had more than 1.5 million people without power in its service area at 11:17 a.m. ET.
Here are the major outages by utility:
Power Companies Outages
CenterPoint Energy 1,954,574
Entergy 145,712
Texas New Mexico Power 106,181
AEP - Texas 27,971
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative 27,252
Mid-South Synergy 21,424
San Bernard Electric Cooperative 13,787
Oncor 6,944
Total Out
2,303,845
(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Tasim Zahid)