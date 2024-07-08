(Reuters) - More than 2.3 million homes and businesses in Texas were without power on Monday as tropical storm Beryl made its way through the state, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, earlier today but it was forecast to weaken further become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy, which supplies nearly 2.6 million customers, had more than 1.5 million people without power in its service area at 11:17 a.m. ET.

Here are the major outages by utility:

Power Companies Outages

CenterPoint Energy 1,954,574

Entergy 145,712

Texas New Mexico Power 106,181

AEP - Texas 27,971

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative 27,252

Mid-South Synergy 21,424

San Bernard Electric Cooperative 13,787

Oncor 6,944

Total Out

2,303,845

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Tasim Zahid)