(Reuters) - More than 2.4 million homes and businesses in Texas were without power on late Monday as Tropical Storm Beryl made its way through the state, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Beryl weakened into a tropical depression late Monday, and is forecast to weaken further to become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

Based on damage assessment and initial restoration efforts, CenterPoint Energy anticipates restoring service to 1 million affected customers by July 10.

Here are the major outages by utility:

Power Companies Outages

CenterPoint Energy

1,933,519

Entergy

241,440

Texas New Mexico Power

105,892

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative

74,140

Oncor

36,226

Deep East Texas Electric

Cooperative 33,247

Mid-South Synergy

22,018

AEP - Texas

17,474

Southwestern Electric Power Co

16,611

Total Out

2,480,567

