(Reuters) - More than 2.4 million homes and businesses in Texas were without power on late Monday as Tropical Storm Beryl made its way through the state, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
Beryl weakened into a tropical depression late Monday, and is forecast to weaken further to become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.
Based on damage assessment and initial restoration efforts, CenterPoint Energy anticipates restoring service to 1 million affected customers by July 10.
Here are the major outages by utility:
Power Companies Outages
CenterPoint Energy
1,933,519
Entergy
241,440
Texas New Mexico Power
105,892
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative
74,140
Oncor
36,226
Deep East Texas Electric
Cooperative 33,247
Mid-South Synergy
22,018
AEP - Texas
17,474
Southwestern Electric Power Co
16,611
Total Out
2,480,567
(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Rahul Paswan, Anushree Mukherjee and Sherin Elizabeth in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Tasim Zahid, Aurora Ellis and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)