STORY: Houston resident Deborah Powell is one of many Texans still feeling the effects of Hurricane Beryl days after it made landfall.

POWELL: "H-Town shouldn't have to suffer. But we're suffering right now."

Beryl's fierce winds and rain cut the 72-year-old's power and caused her ceiling to fall in.

While Powell regained power two days after the storm, several of her neighbors aren't as lucky.

Nearly 600,000 customers were still without power as of Saturday afternoon according to CenterPoint Energy, the largest power provider in Texas.

It comes as the Heat Index topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some impacted residents said they were considering traveling out of town for the weekend, unable to cope with the lack of power and heat.

Powell says the city needs to do more.

"I know Mayor Whitmire just got in there, so I'm not going to down him. But it's something Mayor Whitmire and everybody else that's connected with the city and the lights, CenterPoint, it's something they have to do."

A 2023 study by the U.S. Department of Energy and some national labs showed that the median home in Houston would be habitable for four days during a heat event without power.

CenterPoint says it continues to work day and night and expects to restore 85% of impacted customers by the end of the day on Sunday.

It adds since Monday, their crews have replaced over 2,000 poles and addressed damage from more than 6,000 trees impacting lines and other electrical equipment.