2021 Q3 Summary

NEWS RELEASE Centerra Gold Records Third Quarter Net Earnings of $27.6 million ($0.09 per common share), Adjusted Net EarningsNG of $35.7 million ($0.12 per common share), Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $62.4 million and Free Cash FlowNG of $41.0 million. All figures are in United States dollars and all production figures are on a 100% basis and continuing operations basis, unless otherwise stated. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding Centerra Gold's business and operations. See "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information". All references in this document denoted with "NG" indicate a non-GAAP term which is discussed under "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Toronto, Canada, November 5, 2021: Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU) today reported its third quarter 2021 results. Significant financial and operating highlights of the third quarter include: Net earnings and adjusted net earnings NG of $27.6 million or $0.09 per common share (basic), and $35.7 million or $0.12 per common share (basic), respectively.

and of $27.6 million or $0.09 per common share (basic), and $35.7 million or $0.12 per common share (basic), respectively. Cash flow provided by operating activities and free cash flow NG of $62.4 million and $41.0 million, respectively.

free cash flow Mount Milligan Mine and Öksüt Mine recognized free cash flow from mine operations of $25.9 million and $48.9 million, respectively.

Cash position at quarter-end of $911.7 million with total liquidity of $1,311.7 million.

at quarter-end of $911.7 million with total liquidity of $1,311.7 million. Consolidated production of 76,913 ounces of gold and 17.9 million pounds of copper.

of 76,913 ounces of gold and 17.9 million pounds of copper. Consolidated gold production costs and copper production costs were $630 per ounce and $1.50 per pound, respectively.

copper production costs Consolidated all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis NG and consolidated all-in costs on a by-product basis NG were $781 per ounce and $932 per ounce, respectively.

all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis consolidated all-in costs on a by-product basis Full-year 2021 cost guidance lowered for the Öksüt Mine . The Öksüt Mine's gold production costs and all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis NG are now expected to be in the range of $450 to $500 per ounce and $680 to $730 per ounce, respectively. The Company's consolidated gold production costs and all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis NG are now expected to be in the range of $600 to $650 per ounce and $700 to $750 per ounce, respectively.

for the Öksüt Mine The Öksüt Mine's gold production costs and all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis are now expected to be in the range of $450 to $500 per ounce and $680 to $730 per ounce, respectively. The Company's consolidated gold production costs and all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis are now expected to be in the range of $600 to $650 per ounce and $700 to $750 per ounce, respectively. Legal proceedings relating to the Kumtor Mine continue. During the third quarter of 2021, an arbitrator was appointed in the arbitration proceedings against the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC and the Company filed an application seeking interim measures in the Kumtor arbitration proceedings to prevent, among other things, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from causing irreparable damage to the mine. On October 27, 2021, the appointed arbitrator resigned, citing the refusal by the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC to agree to protections he centerragold.com 1

had requested against personal claims being brought against him by the parties or to pay his requested fees. The Company has requested that the Permanent Court of Arbitration and its designated appointing authority promptly appoint a replacement arbitrator. Quarterly dividend declared of CAD$0.07 per common share. Commentary Scott Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra stated, "During the third quarter we continued to demonstrate positive safety performance as the Öksüt mine achieved two million work hours without a lost-time injury. At the same time, Thompson Creek Mine, Langeloth Facility and Kemess UG Project each achieved one year without a lost-time injury and our 75%-owned Endako Mine achieved eight years without a lost-time injury." "Across the organization we continue to stay vigilant with respect to the COVID-19 virus. At both our Mount Milligan and Öksüt Mines, vaccination clinics have been set up for employees and contractors, with second vaccination doses having been provided to the majority of site employees. We are proactively maintaining our rigorous safety protocols across the organization to prevent any outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19 for the health and safety of our employees, contractors, communities and other stakeholders." "Our operations performed well in the third quarter and we achieved Company-wide gold production from continuing operations of 76,913 ounces at all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis of $781 per ounce. With this performance, and what we are expecting in the fourth quarter, we are on track to achieve the upper-end of our gold production guidance and the lower-end of the all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis guidance. During the third quarter, the Mount Milligan Mine produced 39,658 ounces of gold and 17.9 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis of $727 per ounce. In the same period, the Öksüt Mine produced 37,255 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis of $603 per ounce during the third quarter as we started mining and stacking higher grade material, making it our lowest cost producer in the quarter." "Financially, the Company continues to generate significant free cash flow, even without the contribution from the Kumtor Mine. During the third quarter, we generated $62.4 million in cash provided by operating activities, including $43.3 million from the Mount Milligan Mine and $52.1 million from the Öksüt Mine. Company-wide free cash flow from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2021 totalled $41.0 million, including $25.9 million from the Mount Milligan Mine and $48.9 million from the Öksüt Mine. Both mines are on track to achieve record free cash flow for the full year. We finished the quarter with a debt-free balance sheet and a cash position of $911.7 million." "Based on the Company's financial position, strong operating results and cash flows, the Board approved on November 4, 2021, a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.07 per share." "While we continue to seek resolution to the Kumtor Mine dispute, the Company continues to be financially and operationally strong. At the Öksüt Mine, mining activities will continue in the high-grade zones in the fourth quarter of 2021 and in 2022. Based on the consolidated results for the first nine months of the year, including consolidated free cash flowNG from continuing operations of $139.7 million, the Company remains on track to achieve our revised 2021 consolidated production and cost guidance and potentially centerragold.com 2

exceed the upper-end of our consolidated free cash flowNG from continuing operations guidance of $125 to $175 million in 2021." "Lastly, I would like to recognize that after more than 15 years with Centerra, John Pearson, Vice-President, Investor Relations will be retiring at the end of this year. I want to congratulate John on his upcoming retirement and thank him for his continuous commitment and dedicated service. During his long tenure, with Centerra, John has been the backbone of our investor relations efforts, consistently communicating with the marketplace. Over this time, the Company transformed from having a Central Asia focus into a multi-mine diverse business. On behalf of myself, the Company, and the Board, I would like to wish John a happy retirement. Upon John's retirement, all investor relations responsibilities will be assumed by Toby Caron, Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations." Exploration Update Exploration activities in the third quarter of 2021 included drilling, surface sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying at the Company's various projects and earn-in properties, targeting gold and copper mineralization in Canada, Turkey, Finland and the United States of America. Exploration expenditures at the Company's operations were $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 The activities were focused on expanded drilling programs at the Mount Milligan Mine and the Öksüt Mine, as well as at the Sivritepe Project in Turkey. A resource expansion drilling program commenced in August 2021 at the Mount Milligan Mine. The drilling is designed to develop and upgrade resources and reserves in the MBX, WBX and DWBX zones below and to the west of the current ultimate open-pit boundary. There is the potential for significant resources to exist in these areas and assays returned throughout the third quarter of 2021 show wide intercepts of potentially significant mineralization outside the ultimate open-pit boundary. The resource expansion drilling program will continue into the fourth quarter of 2021 and additional drilling will be completed in advance of an updated resource model to support a new life-of-mine plan. At the Öksüt Mine, a resource expansion drilling which commenced earlier in the year was completed early in the third quarter of 2021. Drilling activities were performed to provide greater confidence to the resources and reserves within the Keltepe and Güneytepe deposits in support of an updated resource model and new life-of-mine plan. Exploration drilling activities completed late in the third quarter of 2021 expanded oxide gold mineralization at the Keltepe North and Keltepe Northwest deposits and provided encouragement that it may be possible to join these two deposits in the future. Selected drill program results and intercepts are highlighted in the supplementary data at the end of this news release. The drill collar locations and associated graphics are available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c29d6c2-5f7e-4117-9e23-a12eae1bccab centerragold.com 3

About Centerra Gold Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. While the Company still owns the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is currently no longer under the Company's control. The Company also owns the pre-development stage Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Conference Call Centerra invites you to join its 2021 third quarter conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The call is open to all investors and the media. To join the call, please dial toll-free in North America: +1 (800) 759-0876. International participants may access the call at: +1 (416) 981-0157. Results summary presentation slides are available on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com. Alternatively, an audio feed webcast will be broadcast live by Intrado and can be accessed live on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com. A recording of the call will also be available on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.comshortly after the call and via telephone until midnight Eastern Standard Time on November 12, 2021 by calling: +1 (416) 626-4100 or 1 (800) 558-5253 and using passcode 21998229. For more information: John W. Pearson Vice President, Investor Relations Centerra Gold Inc. 204-1953 john.pearson@centerragold.com Toby Caron Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations Centerra Gold Inc. 204-1153 toby.caron@centerragold.com Additional information on Centerra Gold is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. centerragold.com 4

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Period Ended September 30, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of November 4, 2021 and is intended to provide a review of the financial position and results of operations of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period ended September 30, 2020. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") and the notes thereto, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related MD&A and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 AIF"). The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the 2020 Annual Report and the 2020 AIF are available at www.centerragold.com, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.comand on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov/edgar. In addition, this MD&A contains forward-looking information regarding Centerra's business and operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. See "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in this MD&A. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars ("USD"), except as otherwise indicated. All references in this document denoted with "NG" indicate a non-GAAP term which is discussed under "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information Information contained in this MD&A which is not a statement of historical fact, and the documents incorporated by reference herein, may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: statements regarding 2021 Guidance, including outlook on production (including the timing thereof), cost, free cash flow and capital spend in 2021, and the assumptions used in preparing such guidance and outlook, including those discussed under "2021 Material Assumptions"; the impact of the seizure of the Kumtor Mine on the Company's other operations and businesses; the outcome of arbitration and other proceedings initiated by the Company regarding the unlawful seizure by the Kyrgyz Government of the Kumtor Mine in May, 2021, or the outcome or effect of the legacy environmental and tax disputes and criminal investigations relating to the Kumtor Mine, or the outcome of any future discussions or negotiations to resolve any or all of the disputes relating to the Kumtor Mine; possible impacts to operations relating to COVID-19; the Company's expectation regarding having sufficient water at the Mount Milligan Mine in the medium-term for its targeted throughput and its plans for a long-term water solution; the Company's continued evaluation of potential activity at the Kemess East centerragold.com 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.