Centerra Gold 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/29/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2021 second quarter financial and operating results at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

  • North American participants should dial the toll-free number +1 (877)-329-6284.

  • International participants may access the call at +1 (212)-231-2903.

The conference call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com.   Presentation slides of the second quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21995606. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey, and owns the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, which is currently not under the Company’s control. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:
John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1953
john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46380fcb-417c-4016-b712-83eb720e984f 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
